Fenerbahce clinches 4-1 victory over Basaksehir, keeps title hopes alive

Fenerbahce delivered a commanding 4-1 win against Basaksehir in a crucial Turkish Super Lig match on Friday, keeping their title hopes alive despite trailing league leaders Galatasaray by eight points, News.Az reports citing Türkiye Today.

The match, held at Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium, saw Mert Muldur open the scoring in the 44th minute with a well-placed chip over the goalkeeper. Milan Skriniar doubled the lead in the 60th minute after a chaotic sequence in the penalty area.

Youssef En-Nesyri extended the advantage to 3-0 in the 86th minute with a powerful header, while Oguz Aydin sealed the victory in stoppage time (90+4’) with a close-range finish.

Basaksehir’s lone goal came from Omer Faruk Beyaz (90+1’), who struck a stunning volley.

