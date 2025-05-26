Fenerbahce crowned 2025 champion with 70-81 win over Monaco

+ ↺ − 16 px

Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul has become the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague champion for the second time in club history after defeating AS Monaco 70-81 in the 2025 Championship Game at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, News.az reports citing euroleaguebasketball.

Monaco led the majority of a hard-fought first half, but Fener finished strong to take a 33-35 interval lead. It stayed close in the third quarter, but the Turkish team dominated the final period to take title glory.

Nigel Hayes-Davis led the way with 23 points and 9 rebounds, with Marko Guduric scoring 19, while Devon Hall and Wade Baldwin netted 13 apiece. Alpha Diallo paced Monaco with 19 points, Mike James scored 17, Matthew Strazel had 13 and Daniel Theis contributed 12

