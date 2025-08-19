Turkish FM talks Gaza and Ukraine with Germany and UK counterparts

Turkish FM talks Gaza and Ukraine with Germany and UK counterparts

On Tuesday, Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed the latest developments regarding the Ukraine war and Gaza in separate phone calls with his German and UK counterparts, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

The outcome of the recent meetings held in Alaska and Washington to end Russia's war on Ukraine were discussed in Fidan's calls with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy and German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

The calls also addressed the current situation in Gaza and progress in ceasefire negotiations.

