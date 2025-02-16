Fidan: Terrorists from Türkiye, Iran, and Iraq are taking refuge in Syria

Terrorists from Türkiye, Iran, and Iraq are hiding in northern Syria under the pretense of fighting ISIS, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said at the Munich Security Conference panel titled "New Dawn for Damascus: Prospects for Syria’s Transition, News.Az informs via TRT Haber.

Fidan emphasized that it is necessary to be optimistic about Syria's future: "The instability that has lasted in the country for decades has finally been eliminated. Regional countries share the same view regarding Syria. We don't want to see threats against neighboring countries. We don't want terrorism to progress. We want Syria's territorial integrity and sovereignty to be protected."

The minister said that like other countries, Syria should also have only one legitimate armed force: "Armed groups should unite as a single army."