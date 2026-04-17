Novak Djokovic withdraws from Madrid Open

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Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the Madrid Open, which begins next week, as he continues to recover from a shoulder injury, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

The former world number one and 24-time Grand Slam champion has not competed since losing to Britain’s Jack Draper in the fourth round at Indian Wells just over a month ago.

“Madrid, unfortunately I won’t be able to compete this year,” the 38-year-old Serbian wrote on Instagram on Friday. “I’m continuing my recovery in order to be back soon. Hasta pronto!”

Djokovic, currently ranked world number four, previously lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open final in February, before hinting that retirement may be approaching in the near future.

He also withdrew from the Doha Open later that month due to fatigue.

Although he reached the fourth round in Indian Wells, he subsequently pulled out of Masters 1000 events in Miami and Monte Carlo because of his shoulder issue.

So far this year, Djokovic has competed in only two tournaments.

His withdrawal from Madrid adds to concerns over his fitness with the French Open, the year’s second Grand Slam, set to begin in Paris in about a month.

News.Az