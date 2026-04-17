Lana Del Rey reportedly records theme for upcoming James Bond film - VIDEO

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Acclaimed singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey has reportedly been selected to perform the theme song for the next installment in the James Bond franchise, titled "First Light."

Rumors regarding her involvement have circulated for years, but industry insiders suggest that the artist has finally entered the studio to record a track that perfectly captures the cinematic and melancholic aesthetic synonymous with both her career and the iconic spy series, News.Az reports, citing Scotsman.

The choice of Del Rey follows a tradition of high-profile artists, including Adele, Sam Smith, and Billie Eilish, all of whom won Academy Awards for their contributions to the 007 legacy. Fans have long argued that her signature "vintage noir" vocal style is a natural fit for the franchise’s moody opening sequences. Production sources hint that the new song leans heavily into orchestral arrangements and classic jazz influences, echoing the timeless sound of earlier Bond themes composed by John Barry.

While official confirmation from Eon Productions is still pending, the news has sent ripples through the music and film industries. The project, which is set to introduce a new era for the character following Daniel Craig's departure, is under immense pressure to deliver a soundtrack that balances modernity with tradition. If the reports are accurate, Lana Del Rey's participation would mark one of the most anticipated musical collaborations in recent cinema history, potentially positioning her as a frontrunner for next year's awards season.

News.Az