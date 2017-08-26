Fifth Int’l Jam Festival opens in Gabala

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 5th International Jam Festival kicked off on Aug. 26 in Azerbaijan’s Gabala district, APA reports.

The festival was organized by the Gabala District Executive Authority with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Azerbaijan National Culinary Center and National Culinary Association.

The festival brings together teams from 22 countries – Turkey, Germany, Belarus, the UK, Georgia, Croatia, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Malaysia, Mexico, Moldova, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Romania, Russia, Poland, Serbia, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus an China as well as from 44 cities and districts of Azerbaijan, an APA correspondent reported from the event.

Government officials, MPs and ambassadors of foreign countries to Azerbaijan took part in the opening ceremony of the festival organized in the park outside Qafqaz Karvansaray hotel in Gabala. Different types of jam are being exhibited at the festival.

