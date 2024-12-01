Fifty individuals were taken into custody during overnight protests in Georgia

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to Georgia's Ministry of Internal Affairs, 50 people were detained during overnight protests outside the parliament building in Tbilisi, News.Az reports citing the Rustavi-2 .

According to the TV channel, 200 people were detained in just three days of protests, some of whom have already been released."Administrative cases will be considered throughout the day. The detainees are mainly charged with disobeying the police and petty hooliganism," the TV channel reports.

News.Az