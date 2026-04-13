Russian drone hits ambulance during ‘ceasefire’ in Sumy

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Russian forces struck an ambulance in northeastern Ukraine overnight, injuring three medics and raising fresh concerns over violations of a declared Easter ceasefire.

The attack took place in the Sumy region, where a drone targeted emergency responders in the Hlukhiv community, according to local officials, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Regional authorities said the drone hit an ambulance vehicle while medics were on duty. Three medical workers were injured in the blast.

Officials confirmed that:

All injured received medical assistance

Their lives are not in danger

Oleh Hryhorov condemned the strike, warning that attacks on civilian infrastructure are continuing despite the ceasefire announcement.

The incident comes amid an Orthodox Easter ceasefire declared by Russia, which Ukrainian officials say has been repeatedly broken.

The latest strike adds to a growing list of incidents raising doubts about the truce’s effectiveness on the ground.

The Sumy region has faced frequent drone and missile attacks, often targeting civilian areas and infrastructure.

In recent days residential buildings have been hit, a kindergarten was damaged and more than a dozen civilians were affected.

Earlier strikes also targeted a shopping center in the city center, injuring three people and an administrative buildings, including a recruitment center.

Local authorities warn that attacks remain systematic and unpredictable, with drones increasingly used to strike populated areas.

Residents have been urged to stay alert as the security situation remains unstable.

News.Az