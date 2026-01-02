Fighting erupts in Eastern Yemen near Saudi border

+ ↺ − 16 px

Fighting has broken out in Yemen’s eastern Hadramout province along the border with Saudi Arabia, involving forces loyal to the region’s Saudi-backed governor and the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC).

The STC accused Saudi Arabia of carrying out air strikes against its forces near the border, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

However, Hadramout Governor Salem al-Khanbashi said operations to retake military bases from the STC were intended to be conducted “peacefully and systematically.”

The clashes come amid rising tensions between regional allies. Days earlier, Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s internationally recognised government accused the United Arab Emirates of supplying arms to the STC and encouraging it to seize territory in the Hadramout and al-Mahra provinces in southern Yemen.

News.Az