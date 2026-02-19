Figma stock jumps on AI-driven growth outlook

+ ↺ − 16 px

Shares of design software firm Figma surged about 14% in premarket trading Thursday after the company issued upbeat revenue guidance and highlighted its expanding artificial intelligence strategy.

The company forecast 2026 revenue between $1.36 billion and $1.37 billion, well above analysts’ expectations of roughly $1.29 billion, according to LSEG data, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Figma has gained broad popularity among enterprises and freelancers by offering an end-to-end design platform that supports everything from ideation and collaboration to coding and product delivery in a single workspace.

To strengthen its position in an increasingly competitive market, the company is embedding more AI capabilities into its tools, a strategy also being pursued by larger rival Adobe as both firms compete aggressively for customers.

Beginning in March, Figma plans to introduce a hybrid monetization model that includes selling AI usage credits to heavy users who exceed built-in limits.

“We will begin enforcing credit limits… for power users that go over those embedded credit limits, we’ll be selling add-ons,” Chief Financial Officer Praveer Melwani told.

The AI push is expected to drive user growth but will also increase expenses. Executives have previously warned that higher investment in AI, business operations and stock-based compensation will put pressure on gross margins.

