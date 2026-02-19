Airbus eyes record commercial aircraft deliveries this year

Chief Executive Guillaume Faury described 2025 as a landmark year for the company, marked by robust demand across all business segments, according to a press release accompanying its annual financial results, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Airbus confirmed receiving 1,000 gross orders for commercial aircraft in 2025. After accounting for cancellations, net orders stood at 889 planes. The company delivered 793 commercial aircraft during the year.

Overall profit for 2025 rose 23 percent to 5.2 billion euros (approximately $6.1 billion).

Looking ahead, Airbus said it is targeting around 870 commercial aircraft deliveries in 2026.

In its outlook, the company noted that its guidance assumes no additional disruptions to global trade, the broader world economy, air traffic, supply chains, internal operations, or its ability to deliver products and services.

Airbus and its US rival Boeing have both faced challenges in restoring production to pre-pandemic levels after widespread supply chain disruptions. At the same time, airlines continue to seek more fuel-efficient aircraft and expand fleets in anticipation of rising passenger demand in the coming decades.