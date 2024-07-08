Final text of COP29 Host Country Agreement to be ready soon

+ ↺ − 16 px

The final text of the Host Country Agreement between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Secretariat of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) will be ready soon, Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan Samir Nuriyev said at the fifth meeting of the COP29 Organizing Committee, News.Az reports.

He noted that the text of the agreement is being prepared taking into account the conclusions of the relevant government bodies.He added that after the Bonn Climate Conference, Azerbaijan entered the active phase of its chairmanship at COP29.Nuriyev said that based on proposals from government agencies and discussions with the UN and international organizations, an initial list of 14 initiatives has been prepared.

