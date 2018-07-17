Fines for violation of road crossing rules increased for pedestrians in Azerbaijan

Fines for violation of road crossing rules increased for pedestrians in Azerbaijan

A fine of AZN 40 will be imposed on pedestrians for violating rules of crossing highways with a speed limit of 80 km/h or above in Azerbaijan.

This is reflected in the law on amendments to the Code of Administrative Offences of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which was approved by President Ilham Aliyev on July 17.

Pedestrians who violate crossing rules in highways with a speed limit of under 80 km/h will be fined AZN 20.

News.Az

News.Az