Finland, Parliament votes in favor of NATO membership
- 23 Apr 2022 12:25
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 172705
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/finland-parliament-votes-in-favor-of-nato-membership Copied
The Finnish parliament voted in favor of the country’s membership of NATO, News.az reports.
Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto had reiterated in recent days how important it was for Finland and Sweden to decide on NATO membership more or less simultaneously, with reference to possible reactions from Russia.