Finland plans to construct a new railway connection to Norway

Finland is progressing with plans to build a new standard-gauge railway connecting Kemi in the north to Sweden's Haparanda, with future plans for a link to the Norwegian port of Narvik, News.Az informs via Helsinki Times .

The government allocated 20 million euros for initial planning in its mid-term budget talks this week. Transport Minister Lulu Ranne described the rail project as a strategic move to improve Finland’s military readiness and commercial transport capacity.

"This is the most urgent major European military mobility project, according to the European Commission, Nato, and the Finnish Defence Forces," Ranne said.

The planned 30-kilometre railway between Kemi and Haparanda would use the standard European 1,435 mm gauge, compared to Finland’s current 1,524 mm “Russian gauge.” The broader transition toward European standards has been urged by the European Commission and Nato to enable faster cross-border military logistics.

The change comes under the EU’s TEN-T regulation, which enters into force this summer and requires affected member states to plan for gauge transitions.

In the longer term, the government envisions extending standard-gauge tracks from Kemi south to Oulu and east to Misi, near a major Defence Forces depot in Rovaniemi. Early Transport Ministry estimates suggest extending the gauge to Oulu could cost over 1.5 billion euros.

"This is planning money for a few years. There are plenty of gauge-switching plans for the whole of Northern Finland into the 2030s," Ranne said.

Authorities in Sweden and Norway are involved in planning to ensure full interoperability with existing lines from Haparanda through Kiruna to Narvik.

Security officials stressed the importance of the project. Ari Mure, deputy commander of the Lapland Jaeger Brigade, said current rail connections at the northern border are inadequate for rapid equipment transport.

"Now nothing can cross the border without special arrangements," Mure said.

A direct rail link to Narvik would allow Finnish and allied military forces faster access to the Atlantic Ocean. It would also boost commercial exports through the ice-free port, which remains operational year-round.

Lapland Regional Governor Hannu Takkula called for swift action.

"The Narvik rail connection is part of our regional plan. The connection is important for security of supply," he said.

Beyond defence and security, Ranne said the new rail network would strengthen business, logistics, and employment prospects across Northern Finland.