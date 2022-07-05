Finland seriously approach Turkiye's concerns about terrorism - FM says

+ ↺ − 16 px

"We have long-term cooperation with Turkiye. We have always been in close contact with Turkiye," said Pekka Haavisto, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Finland at the press conference held today in NATO, News.az reports.

He drew attention to the active participation of Finland in the initiation of negotiations on Turkiye's EU membership and its encouragement.

FM recalled that he has visited Turkiye several times this year.

"Our close contacts in this process continue at present. We understand the concerns raised by Turkiye in the trilateral statement on terrorism, seriously approach this and work in this direction. I hope that we will go further in our negotiations," said Finnish FM.

News.Az