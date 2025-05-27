Finland supports EU call for Hungary to revoke anti-LGBTQ laws

+ ↺ − 16 px

Finland has joined the EU in signing a joint declaration calling on Hungary to repeal recent laws that limit LGBTQ+ rights and permit bans on Pride events.

The declaration, initiated by the Netherlands and backed by 16 EU countries, expresses concern over laws passed by the Hungarian Parliament in March and April 2025, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The signatories argue the measures infringe on fundamental rights protected under European law.

“We are deeply concerned by recent legislative and constitutional amendments infringing on the fundamental rights of LGBTIQ+ persons,” the statement reads. Among the changes criticised is a law enabling authorities to fine participants and organisers of LGBTQ+ events, such as Budapest’s annual Pride parade. The legislation also permits facial recognition surveillance at such gatherings and gives the government the power to prohibit them altogether. The declaration states that these measures undermine freedoms of expression, peaceful assembly, and privacy. It also argues they violate Article 2 of the Treaty on European Union, which commits member states to uphold human dignity, freedom, equality, and minority rights. The signatories have called on Hungary to revise the laws without delay. If the Hungarian government refuses, they urge the European Commission to act. “We call on the Commission to use all tools at its disposal to ensure Hungary’s compliance with its obligations under EU and international law,” the declaration says. In addition to Finland and the Netherlands, the statement was signed by Germany, France, Austria, Ireland, Portugal, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Czech Republic, Slovenia, Denmark, Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. Hungary’s government has faced repeated criticism from other EU members for laws perceived as targeting sexual and gender minorities. The latest legal amendments have sparked large protests in Budapest, where demonstrators waved EU and rainbow flags in front of the Hungarian Parliament. The European Union previously froze €18 billion in funding to Hungary in December 2022 due to rule-of-law concerns, citing serious breaches in democratic standards.

News.Az