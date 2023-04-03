Finland to officially become NATO member on Tuesday

Finland to officially become NATO member on Tuesday

Finland will officially become the 31st member of NATO on April 4, Secretary General of the Alliance Jens Stoltenberg said during a press conference, News.Az reports.

"This is a historic week. Tomorrow we’ll welcome Finland as the 31st member of NATO, providing greater security for it and making our Alliance stronger," he said.

Previously, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan approved protocol on Finland's membership in NATO.

Earlier, the Parliament of Türkiye approved a bill to ratify a protocol on Finland’s accession to NATO.

Therefore, Finland has obtained legal grounds for joining the alliance.

Finland's NATO membership protocol was signed on July 5, 2022, in Brussels.

Besides, Finland received support in this regard from 29 NATO member countries, and Türkiye was the remaining NATO member to approve Helsinki’s bid.

News.Az