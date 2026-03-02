Finnish e-commerce parcels hit record high in 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

Finns ordered more from online stores than ever in 2025, with adults receiving an average of 15 parcels each during the year, according to a newly launched Parcel Index published on Monday by Digital Commerce Finland (DCF).

Finnish consumers received 69.3 million e-commerce parcels in 2025, equivalent to about 15 packages per adult aged 18 and over, DCF said in a press release. The total was up 8.4 million parcels, a year-on-year increase of 13.8 percent, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

One of the most notable shifts last year was faster growth in domestic online purchases than in foreign orders. Domestic parcel volumes rose 22.2 percent in 2025, while parcels ordered from abroad increased 4.4 percent.

DCF said the surge in domestic volumes was likely driven by the growing popularity of circular-economy platforms and peer-to-peer marketplaces, where consumers buy and sell second-hand goods.

Finnish online retailers also expanded their international reach. In 2025, Finnish online shops shipped nearly 1.7 million parcels to customers abroad, up 20.6 percent from the previous year, which indicated that domestic online stores have succeeded in internationalization, noted DCF.

"We have long seen more and more of our online retailers investing in international growth. Now it is clearly visible in the latest parcel statistics," Mirva Sandstrom, digital commerce director at DCF said in the release.

The Parcel Index showed that Finland's e-commerce parcel market has continued to grow in recent years. The 2025 expansion followed a 14.4 percent increase between 2023 and 2024.

The Parcel Index was published by DCF for the first time and implemented by Swedish research institute HUI Research. The survey was commissioned by DCF and most logistics companies operating in Finland.

Published twice a year, the index aims to provide reliable information on the size and development of Finland's online retail parcel market.

