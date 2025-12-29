Yandex metrika counter

Gold prices tick down from record high

  • Economics
  • Share
Gold prices tick down from record high
Source: CNBC

Gold prices edged lower on Monday after scaling record highs in the previous session, as some investors locked in profits and the U.S. dollar firmed slightly, although geopolitical risks and expectations of U.S. interest rate cuts continued to underpin bullion’s broader appeal, News.Az reports, citing CNBC.

Spot gold was last down 0.4% at $4,513.55 an ounce by 00:51 ET (05:51 GMT) after hitting a record high of $4,549.71/oz on Friday.

U.S. Gold Futures for February delivery slipped 0.3% to $4,536.80/oz.

Gold prices jumped 4.5% last week.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      