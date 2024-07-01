Finnish parliament endorses defence deal with US

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Finnish parliament unanimously approved the Defence Cooperation Agreement (DCA) between Finland and the United States on Monday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Under the agreement, Finland will open 15 of its military bases for potential use by US forces and will also allow the US to bring defence equipment, supplies, materials, and soldiers to Finland.In addition, the agreement will see the creation of certain military zones, which will include facilities to which only US personnel will have access.The agreement creates a framework for US activities and a more permanent presence in Finland.

