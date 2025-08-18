Finnish president praises Trump for "progress" in ending war in Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Finnish President Alexander Stubb praised U.S. President Donald Trump for the progress made in talks aimed at resolving Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“I think in the past two weeks, we’ve probably had more progress in ending this war than we have in the past three and a half years,” he said today, pointing to the symbolic nature of the leaders gathering to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine, News.Az reports citing CNN.

Stubb reminded listeners that his country, Finland, shares a border with Russia for over 800 miles. He also nodded to the two countries’ shared history. Finland was an autonomous part of the Russian empire from 1809 to 1917.

