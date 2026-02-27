Fintech company Block's shares jump after AI-driven layoffs

In a letter to shareholders, Dorsey said the decision reflects a shift in how companies are built and managed, News.Az reports, citing AP.

“The core thesis is simple. Intelligence tools have changed what it means to build and run a company,” he wrote. “A significantly smaller team, using the tools we’re building, can do more and do it better.”

Block is the parent company of Square and Cash App. Dorsey also shared his comments on X, the social media platform he co-founded.

Analysts said investors responded positively to the company’s assertion that the workforce reduction would improve profitability and operational efficiency. Prior to the earnings release, Block’s shares had gained 5% during regular trading on Thursday, closing at $54.53. Following the announcement, the stock climbed to nearly $69 in after-hours trading.

The mobile payments provider also reported a 24% year-over-year increase in fourth-quarter gross profit, adding momentum to the rally.

While overall layoffs across U.S. companies remain at relatively moderate levels, Block’s job cuts add to a wave of reductions announced in recent months. Other major firms that have recently disclosed layoffs include UPS, Amazon, Dow, and The Washington Post.