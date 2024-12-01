Fiorentina's Edoardo Bove collapses during match against Inter Milan -VIDEO

Soccer Football - Serie A - Fiorentina v Inter Milan - Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence, Italy - December 1, 2024 Fiorentina's Edoardo Bove is stretchered off after sustaining an injury. Photo: REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini

Fiorentina midfielder Edoardo Bove collapsed on the field during his team's Serie A match at home to Inter Milan on Sunday.

#Fiorentina midfielder #edoardobove lost consciousness during the 14th round match of the Italian football championship against Inter. pic.twitter.com/oTKBsWh9jN — News.Az (@news_az) December 1, 2024

Bove’s teammates immediately called for medical help and surrounded the 22-year-old while he was being treated before he was swiftly stretchered off to an ambulance near the pitch, News.Az reports, citing AP. Fiorentina players were distraught on the field and were comforted by staff members as well as Inter players. Several were openly sobbing before both sets of players filed off the field.Play was down the other end when Bove dropped to the ground in the 16th minute and the Italian league match was immediately halted, before being abandoned. The score at the time of Bove’s collapse was 0-0.Many at Fiorentina — as well as the fans — remember former captain Davide Astori, who was found dead in his hotel room in March 2018 before a match in Udine.It is the second incident this year of a player collapsing during a Serie A match. It happened to Roma defender Evan Ndicka during his team’s match at Udinese in April.

