Fire at three homes in Ganja brought under control

A fire that broke out in three adjacent residential houses in Ganja has been successfully extinguished, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations said on January 3.

Fire crews were dispatched after an emergency call to the 112 hotline reported a blaze on Faiq Bayramov Street. Thanks to the rapid response, firefighters prevented the fire from spreading further, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Photo: Trend News Agency

The blaze damaged flammable structures in a 90-square-meter house and partially burned the roofs of two other homes, affecting 40 square meters each. The remaining parts of the houses and nearby buildings were protected from the fire.

News.Az