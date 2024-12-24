Fire breaks out at Eiffel Tower, tourists evacuated

+ ↺ − 16 px

A fire has erupted at the Eiffel Tower in Paris, prompting an evacuation of tourists as emergency services rush to the scene.

Emergency services are on the scene and are tackling the flames while tourists have been led away from the iconic structure in the French capital, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. People have said that the Eiffel Tower is currently closed while the operation is underway to put out the blaze with firefighters originally said to have been struggling to get to the source of the fire.The blaze is understood to have been burning in the elevator shaft between the first and second floor of the tower.A journalist for Boulevard Voltaire wrote: "Around 1200 people were evacuated. The firefighters have reportedly identified the origin of the flames as overheating of a cable." He continued: "The fire has been brought under control and is now out. The fire is believed to have been caused by an overheating device near a cable of one of the elevators."Paris is still haunted by the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral, with thick plumes of smoke going into the air in 2019. This month the first Mass was hosted after the church was rebuilt and it has become a powerful symbol of Paris’ resilience.Notre Dame’s journey from ruin to resurrection was defined by extraordinary craftsmanship, nearly £1billion in global donations and a collective, unyielding determination to rebuild.

