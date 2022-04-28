Fire breaks out at Industrial Park in Sumgayit, Azerbaijan

Fire breaks out at Industrial Park in Sumgayit, Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A fire broke out in the Azersun Industrial Park in Haji Zeynalabdin settlement of Sumgayit, News.az reports citing the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The fire protection units of the Ministry's State Fire Protection Service were dispatched to the scene.

At present, operative and urgent measures are being taken to extinguish the fire.

Further information will be provided.

News.Az