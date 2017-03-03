Fire breaks out in Trump international hotel

+ ↺ − 16 px

A small fire broke out in an apartment in the Trump International Hotel and Tower at Columbus Circle, APA reported citing WABC TV.

The fire broke out inside an apartment on the 47th floor of the hotel just before 4:30 a.m.



The New York City Fire Department was on the scene of the 52-story building, and could be seen at Central Park South and Columbus Circle East.

The fire was confined to the apartment and quickly extinguished. One person sustained a minor injury but declined treatment.



No evacuations were reported.



The cause of the fire appears to be an equipment malfunction. It is not suspicious.

