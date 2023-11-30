Fire in hostel in Kazakhstan's Almaty kills 13

+ ↺ − 16 px

Thirteen people died in a fire at a hostel in Kazakhstan's Almaty on Thursday, according to the city's emergencies department, News.Az reports citing Xinhua.

The fire broke out in the basement of a three-story residential building, where the 1st floor and basement had been converted into a hostel.

There were initially 72 people in the hostel, and 59 people were self-evacuated.

News.Az