Fire in hostel in Kazakhstan's Almaty kills 13
- 30 Nov 2023 06:45
- 10 Jul 2024 17:44
- 191018
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/fire-in-hostel-in-kazakhstans-almaty-kills-13 Copied
Thirteen people died in a fire at a hostel in Kazakhstan's Almaty on Thursday, according to the city's emergencies department, News.Az reports citing Xinhua.
The fire broke out in the basement of a three-story residential building, where the 1st floor and basement had been converted into a hostel.
There were initially 72 people in the hostel, and 59 people were self-evacuated.