Fire in hostel in Kazakhstan's Almaty kills 13

Thirteen people died in a fire at a hostel in Kazakhstan's Almaty on Thursday, according to the city's emergencies department, News.Az reports citing Xinhua. 

The fire broke out in the basement of a three-story residential building, where the 1st floor and basement had been converted into a hostel.

There were initially 72 people in the hostel, and 59 people were self-evacuated.


