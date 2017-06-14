Fire in one of Istanbul’s hotels leaves 3 dead

Fire in one of Istanbul’s hotels leaves 3 dead

A fire which broke out in one of the hotels in the European part of Istanbul, Turkey left three dead, the Turkish media reported June 14.

People died from smoke inhalation, AzVision reports.

All the victims were employees of the hotel.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. A criminal case was filed. The owner of the hotel was detained.

