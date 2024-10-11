Fire kills five children in Kazakhstan - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The tragedy occurred on the morning of October 11 in Kostanay region.The department notes that firefighters arrived at the scene seven minutes later, but the house was already completely engulfed in flames, and the roof of the home had collapsed. At the time of the fire, there were six children in the house without adult supervision.Five of them, aged between one and eight years, died. The eldest child, born in 2011, was not injured. It is reported that the children's mother went to see a friend in the evening, and the father is in prison.

News.Az