Fire occurs in forest lane in Azerbaijan's Goygol region

Fire occurs in forest lane in Azerbaijan's Goygol region

+ ↺ − 16 px

A fire broke out in a forest belt in Ganja village of Azerbaijan's Goygol region, APA's local bureau reports.

According to the preliminary information, the fire covered more than 2 hectares.

Three firefighters from the Shirvan Fire Department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations were involved in the incident.

Reason for the fire is not yet known.

News.Az

News.Az