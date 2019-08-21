Fire occurs in forest lane in Azerbaijan's Goygol region
A fire broke out in a forest belt in Ganja village of Azerbaijan's Goygol region, APA's local bureau reports.
According to the preliminary information, the fire covered more than 2 hectares.
Three firefighters from the Shirvan Fire Department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations were involved in the incident.
Reason for the fire is not yet known.
