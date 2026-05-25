Putin and Bahrain king call for diplomatic end to Iran crisis

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Russian President Vladimir Putin and Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa held a high-level phone conversation on Monday, reaffirming their commitment to stronger bilateral ties while calling for an urgent diplomatic resolution to the ongoing security crisis in Iran.

According to a Kremlin statement published on the Russian national social media platform MAX, the two leaders focused heavily on the fragile security situation in the Middle East. Both heads of state emphasized that a lasting political and diplomatic settlement is required—one that carefully respects and integrates the strategic interests of all nations across the Gulf region, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Beyond regional security, Putin and King Hamad used the call to solidify long-term bilateral cooperation, pledging to deepen joint efforts in international trade, finance, foreign investments, and humanitarian affairs.

The Conflict Backdrop: Regional stability has been highly volatile since February, when a series of coordinated U.S. and Israeli airstrikes targeted sites inside Iran. Tehran retaliated with its own wave of strikes against Israel and American allies in the Gulf, alongside a blockade of the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

While a Pakistani-mediated ceasefire managed to halt active hostilities on April 8—and was subsequently extended indefinitely by U.S. President Donald Trump—the underlying political standoff remains unresolved. Moscow and Manama's joint push for structured diplomacy underscores growing international anxiety over the durability of the current truce.

News.Az