Fire on Baku’s main avenue triggers traffic chaos

A fire broke out at a commercial facility on Ziya Bunyadov Avenue in Baku, causing major traffic congestion toward the 20 Yanvar and Koroğlu metro stations, authorities reported on January 21.

According to the Interior Ministry’s Intelligent Transport Management Center, the blaze in Narimanov district led to heavy road traffic as emergency services responded to the scene. Police officers were deployed to regulate vehicle flow and ease congestion, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The Interior Ministry’s press service said law enforcement personnel immediately secured the area, ensured the safe evacuation of citizens, and created conditions for firefighters and rescue teams to operate without obstruction.

Photo: APA

The Ministry of Emergency Situations confirmed that a fire alert was received via the 112 hotline, and firefighting units were promptly dispatched. Efforts to extinguish the blaze are ongoing.

No information on casualties or the cause of the fire has been reported so far.

