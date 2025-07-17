Fire severely damages Tomorrowland’s main stage days before festival

+ ↺ − 16 px

A massive fire has severely damaged the main stage of Tomorrowland, one of the world’s largest electronic music festivals, just days before its opening in Boom, Belgium, organizers confirmed Wednesday.

No injuries were reported in what officials described as a “serious incident and fire.” The cause of the blaze has not yet been disclosed, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Tomorrowland, which draws more than 400,000 attendees and features some of the biggest names in electronic music, is scheduled to run across two weekends starting Friday. Artists such as David Guetta, Swedish House Mafia, and Steve Aoki were set to perform on the main stage.

Despite the damage, organizers said the campground will open Thursday as planned and assured fans they are “focused on finding solutions” to ensure the festival goes ahead.

Videos circulating on social media showed towering flames and thick smoke billowing from the festival grounds, raising concerns about possible schedule disruptions.

The main stage performances were slated to kick off Friday evening.

News.Az