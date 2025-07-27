Fire spreads to forest in Türkiye

A wildfire rages across a forested area near Cavuslar village, in Karabuk district, northwest Turkiye, July 23, 2025 [Ridvan Bostanci/IHA via AP]

In the Turkish province of Aydin, a fire that started in agricultural land has spread to an adjacent forest, News.Az informs via Türkish media.

Work to localize and extinguish the fire is currently ongoing.

360 people and 119 pieces of equipment, including 8 helicopters and 6 airplanes, are involved in fighting the fire.

