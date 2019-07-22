Fires become frequent in Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Cases of fires in Armenia have become very frequent this year hitting the record high – they increased 2.1 times in the first half of this year, compared with t

“As for the fires on territories covered with plants, their number was four times greater this year than at the same period a year earlier,” he said.

In his words, the territories swallowed by flames were 5.7 times greater.

Over 20 days of July 2019, he said, more than 1,200 fires have been reported, and 75% of them happened on green spaces.

Hayrapetyan said that the high frequency of fires was caused by heat and also by a human factor.

He said that most frequently fires happen in Yerevan as well as in Kotayk, Ararat, Syunik, Armavir and Aragatsotn provinces.

He stressed that fire-preventing efforts are not only the emergency ministry’s business – citizens themselves, local governing bodies and various organizations should do something as well.

News.Az

