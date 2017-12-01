First Azerbaijani Cuisine Festival opens in Italy

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first Azerbaijani Cuisine Festival has opened in the Italian capital of Rome.

The event was organized by Azerbaijan`s embassy to Italy, Italy-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce and “Baglioni Hotel Regina”, according to AzerTag.

Participants in the event included representatives of the Italian government and parliament, renowned figures from the fields of culture, arts and culinary and the mass media.

Addressing the event, Azerbaijan`s ambassador to Italy Mammad Ahmadzade said that the aim of the festival is to familiarize Italians with the country`s rich cuisine.

The ambassador underlined that the embassy arranged a number of cultural events as well as the Azerbaijani Film Festival in Rome this year on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of Azerbaijani-Italian diplomatic relations. Ahmadzade noted that such events bring the two nations closer to each other.

Italy`s deputy minister of culture and tourism Antimo Cezaro hailed Azerbaijan`s culture, arts, architecture and traditions of multiculturalism. Cezaro commended Azerbaijan for its efforts to preserve cultural legacy and promote it abroad.

President of the Italy-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce Manuela Traldi said that the festival is a good opportunity for presenting the Azerbaijani cuisine, the country`s food products and “Made in Azerbaijan” brand to Italy.

News.Az

News.Az