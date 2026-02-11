First Azerbaijani player in MLS: Columbus Crew sign Akhundzada

+ ↺ − 16 px

Major League Soccer club Columbus Crew have signed Azerbaijani forward Nariman Akhundzada from Qarabağ FK, marking a historic step for Azerbaijani football on the global stage.

The 21-year-old attacker joins the MLS side in a deal reportedly worth €2.5 million and has signed a contract running through June 2029. Akhundzada will be registered under MLS’s U22 Initiative and is expected to become the first Azerbaijani player to feature in Major League Soccer once he makes his on-field debut, News.Az reports, citing Transfermarkt.

Columbus Crew General Manager Issa Tall praised the young forward’s profile, highlighting his technical quality and work rate. The club believes Akhundzada’s playing style will fit well into the team’s tactical approach, while also adding new attacking options. Despite his age, the striker already brings experience from domestic competitions, European matches, and international appearances.

Akhundzada has emerged as one of Azerbaijan’s most promising young footballers. This season, he recorded seven goals and three assists in 26 appearances across all competitions. Known for his versatility, he can operate both on the wings and as a central striker.

He also played an important role in Qarabağ’s recent European campaign. The forward contributed with key performances during qualification rounds and provided an assist during the Champions League group stage in a win over Copenhagen. Earlier in the year, he was part of the Qarabağ squad that reached the Champions League knockout phase for the first time in the club’s history.

Across his senior career so far, Akhundzada has made more than 120 appearances, scoring 35 goals and providing 17 assists. His pace, movement between defensive lines, and attacking intelligence have made him one of the most talked-about young players from Azerbaijan.

The move is seen as a milestone moment for Azerbaijani football, reflecting the growing international recognition of players from the country and opening the door for more talent to move into top global leagues in the future.

