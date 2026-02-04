Tickets on sale for Qarabag vs Newcastle clash in Baku

Tickets on sale for Qarabag vs Newcastle clash in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Newcastle United has announced ticket pricing for its upcoming UEFA Champions League play-off match against Qarabag FK in Baku.

Tickets for the match have been set at £18, which is approximately 40 AZN, and the price applies to all age categories. The club also confirmed that, under stadium safety regulations, supporters aged 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or older, News.Az reports, citing, the English club’s official press service.

The match is set to take place on February 18 at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium in Baku. Kick-off is scheduled for 21:45 local time (GMT+4).

Newcastle noted that the trip to Azerbaijan will be historically significant for the club. Eddie Howe’s team will travel approximately 2,529 miles to Baku, the longest distance ever travelled by an English club in the history of the competition.

The fixture is expected to attract strong interest from fans in both countries, as Qarabag, one of Azerbaijan’s most successful clubs, prepares to face a Premier League opponent on home ground.

The game is seen as an important moment for both teams, with qualification implications and strong international attention surrounding the tie.

News.Az