First Chinese trucks sent through Middle Corridor delivered to Azerbaijan

China has begun to use the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor) for transportation of trucks.

First 26 trucks column was loaded onto "Mercury-1" ferry vessel of ASCO marine transport fleet at Kurik port (Kazakhstan) on July 3, News.Az reports citing the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO).Trucks have already arrived in Azerbaijan and will be sent to European countries via Georgia and TürkiyeIn May of the current year, China sent three trucks weighing 80 tons to Europe via "Middle Corridor" from Kurik.

