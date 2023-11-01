First evacuees leave Gaza as Israeli offensive intensifies

+ ↺ − 16 px

A first group of injured evacuees from Gaza crossed into Egypt on Wednesday under a Qatari-mediated deal, Egyptian media and a 7source at the border said, as Israeli forces pressed their battle against Hamas militants in the Palestinian enclave.

The evacuees were driven in ambulances through the Rafah border crossing. Under the deal reached between Egypt, Israel and Hamas, a number of foreigners and critically wounded people will be allowed to leave the besieged territory.

The evacuation followed another day of bloodshed in Gaza in which an Israeli air strike on Tuesday killed about 50 people in a refugee camp, according to Palestinian health officials.

Israel said the attack killed a senior Hamas commander and many other combatants.

News.Az