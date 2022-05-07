First Int'l Culinary Festival continues in Azerbaijan's Shusha

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first international culinary festival continues in Shusha, News.az reports.

Today is the third day of the festival.

The festival, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the State Tourism Agency, is attended by culinary guests from Azerbaijan, Germany, Austria, China, France, Georgia, Iran, Israel, Italy, Malaysia, Turkey, and Japan and they demonstrate their cuisines.

News.Az