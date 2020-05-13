First one-hundred-year-old patient recovers from COVID-19 in Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s first 100-year-old woman patient has fully recovered from the novel coronavirus infection. The woman was discharged from the Brain and Neurotechnology Center of Russia’s Federal Bio-Medical Agency on Wednesday, the agency’s press-service has said.

"On May 13, 2020, the day of her 100th birthday, Pelageya Poyarkova was discharged from the Brain and Neurotechnology Center of the Federal Bio-Medical Agency, reconfigured to accommodate patients diagnosed with the novel coronavirus infection," the news release runs, according to TASS.

Pyarkova was undergoing routine hospital treatment when another woman in the ward tested positive for the coronavirus. She was taken to the Brain and Neurotechnology Center after the infection was confirmed and corresponding symptoms were identified.

The patient underwent comprehensive conservative therapy. The Bio-Medical Center congratulated the woman upon her birthday and wished her good health and optimism.

News.Az