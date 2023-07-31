First round of FIDE World Cup 2023 starts in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first round of the World Cup 2023 has been played in Baku, News.Az reports.

In line with chess tradition, the first round started by the first move made by Viswanathan Anand, a five-time world chess champion.

Altogether, 114 games were played in round one – 76 in the Open tournament and 38 in the Women's, according to FIDE official website.

As per regulation, the top 50 players in the Open and the top 25 in the Women's section will join the event from the second round.

The FIDE World Cup 2023 is taking place from July 29 to August 25 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The tournament, to welcome 206 players in the open section, plus 103 in the women’s competition, features eight rounds in the Open and seven in the Women's tournament. Each round will be played under a knock-out system, consisting of a 2-game match. In the case of a tie, the players will play a rapid and, if necessary, a blitz tiebreak until the winner is determined.

The winners of the top-three places in both sections will qualify for the 2024 Candidates tournament.

The prize fund for the entire event is 2,5 million US Dollars, with $1,834,000 in the Open and $676,250 in the Women's tournament.

