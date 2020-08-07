First stage of Azerbaijan-Turkey joint flight-tactical drills continues (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first stage of the "TurAz Qartalı-2020" Joint Flight-Tactical Exercises between Azerbaijan and Turkey continues.

According to the plan of the first stage, combat flights of the aviation of Azerbaijan and Turkey were carried out in the daylight hours and at night-time, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry said on Friday.

The military aviation of the two countries participating in the exercises conducted flights with the aim of planning joint actions and interoperability in conducting operations, studying the possibilities of combat coordination, implementing search and rescue operations, hitting ground targets by airstrikes, and accomplishing other tasks.

News.Az