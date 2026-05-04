First time since 2018: North Korean athletes head to Seoul

+ ↺ − 16 px

A North Korean women’s football club is set to make a rare այց to South Korea later this month for a major continental match, signaling a potential easing of tensions between the two countries.

Naegohyang Women’s FC will travel to South Korea to face Suwon FC Women in the semi-final of the Asian Women’s Champions League on May 20, according to South Korea’s Unification Ministry, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The North Korean delegation will include 27 players and 12 staff members, who are expected to arrive on May 17 ahead of the match in Suwon.

The visit is notable given the limited sporting exchanges between the two Koreas in recent years. The last such visit took place in 2018, when North Korean athletes participated in events surrounding the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, including a joint ice hockey team with South Korea.

Relations between Pyongyang and Seoul have since deteriorated, with North Korea recently describing South Korea as its “most hostile state” and stepping back from reunification efforts.

The winner of the semi-final will advance to face either Melbourne City FC or Tokyo Verdy in the final, scheduled for May 23, also in Suwon.

Officials said if the North Korean team loses in the semi-final, the delegation is expected to return home the following day.

News.Az