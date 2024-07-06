First vessel under flag of independent Azerbaijan docks at US port - PHOTO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Handysize type vessel "Khojaly" which joined the fleet of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) successfully completed its first voyage, News.Az reports.

According to ASCO, the vessel delivered 30.8 thousand tons of cement from the South Korean port of Bukpyung to the port of Portland in the United States, the vessel was unloaded.During the 20-day journey, "Khojaly" covered 8,390 kilometers."Khojaly" became a pioneer in the history of Azerbaijani shipping, entering American port under the flag of an independent state."Khojaly" was commissioned in China in May of this year. The length of the vessel with a deadweight capacity of 38,593 tons is 180, the width is 30, the height of the side is 15, draft is 10.47 meters, maximum speed is 15.7 knots. Due to maximum load capacity, the waterline allows it to easily enter many shallow harbors."Khojaly" is the first "Handysize" type vessel purchased under tasks and recommendations of President Ilham Aliyev and acquired within the framework of the Strategic Shipping Development Program adopted by the ASCO Supervisory Board.

News.Az