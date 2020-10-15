Yandex metrika counter

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva: I urge international community to deplore military crimes of Armenia

  • Politics
  • Share
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva: I urge international community to deplore military crimes of Armenia

The First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made a post on her official Instagram page.

The post says:

“How one should be inhuman, merciless and morally degraded to deliberately shell the funeral procession in the cemetery? I urge the international community to deplore military crimes of Armenia and I express my condolences to families and relatives of those who lost their lives. May Allah rest their souls!”

News about - First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva: I urge international community to deplore military crimes of Armenia

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      